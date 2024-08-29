Colonel Baranets spoke about the destruction of F-16 in Ukraine, which was shameful for the US

Retired Colonel Viktor Baranets called the destruction of the F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine shameful for the United States. He said this reported in a conversation with KP.RU.

He noted that “the plane was not shot down.” According to the publication’s source, “in all likelihood, the crash occurred due to pilot error.” Baranets added that the American instructors themselves publicly admitted that the Ukrainian pilots they were rapidly training to fly the F-16 were still “raw.” “And admitting that the plane may have been destroyed by a Russian missile in the parking lot, or even more so by a Russian fighter in the sky, is like slapping yourself in the nose,” he noted.

Baranets also pointed out the fact that the F-16 was destroyed on the day of a massive Iskander missile strike on a military airfield.

The loss of the first F-16 in Ukraine became known on the afternoon of August 29. According to The Wall Street Journal, the crash was due to pilot error. The Pentagon refrained from any comments. Later, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla revealed the details of the crash of the Ukrainian F-16. According to her, the plane was shot down by a missile from the Ukrainian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.