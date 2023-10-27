The Russian Embassy in Britain called statements about Moscow’s contacts with Hamas boorish

The Russian Embassy in the UK criticized the statements of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, Grant Shapps, about Moscow’s contacts with Hamas, calling them boorish and provocative, reports RIA News.

The diplomatic mission noted that Shapps presented contacts in the Russian capital with representatives of Hamas as a “meeting of tyranny with terrorism” and condemned them, while the parties discussed truly important issues.

“These comments are frankly boorish and provocative,” the embassy said, adding that at the meeting there were discussions about the possibility of releasing the hostages in the Gaza Strip, including British nationals.

CNN previously reported that Qatari-led talks on Hamas hostages have made significant progress, but serious obstacles remain. It is noted that US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf is in Qatar, participating in the negotiations.