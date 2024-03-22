The Kremlin's previous determination was to use the expression “special military operation”; announcement was made by Putin's spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said this Friday (22 March 2024), in an interview with the Russian outlet Arguments and Factsthat the country is in “war”. The term was banned from being used by the Russian press in February 2022, but today the government spokesperson failed to comply with the order for the first time.

“We are in war. Yes, it started as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed there, when the collective West became a participant in this alongside Ukraine, for us it already became a war. I am convinced of this. And everyone should understand this for their own internal mobilization”Peskov told journalists.

The Presidency's press secretary spoke about Russia's military action on the border with Ukraine to prevent the annexation of Crimea. The Kremlin's previous determination was to use the expression “special military operation”.

On Wednesday (20 March), Russia fired a fleet of 30 missiles towards Kiev after more than 1 and a half months without attacks. Newly re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of attacking the country to provoke instability in the presidential elections. The war, which completed two years in February, was a central theme of Putin's campaign.