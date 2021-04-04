The imposition by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of sanctions against a dozen Ukrainian, Russian and other foreign companies became the recognition of Crimea as the territory of Russia. This opinion RIA News expressed the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov.

According to him, Kiev recognized the Russian peninsula, “since no sanctions are being imposed on itself.” In addition, he suggested that American partners helped Ukraine in drawing up the sanctions list, since the Kiev authorities “hardly have the necessary information.”

Dzhabarov added that although Kiev is going to aggravate relations with Moscow, Ukraine continues to earn money by pumping Russian gas. “If they think that in case of deterioration of relations with Russia, NATO will stand up for them, it is unlikely,” the politician summed up.

The parliamentarian assured that the Russian Foreign Ministry would assess these events and that Moscow’s sanctions against Ukraine could be more effective.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader imposed sanctions against 79 legal entities. The list of Russian organizations included Rossotrudnichestvo, the Volga-Dnepr cargo company, the Zvezdochka shipyard, where warships are being repaired, and other large enterprises specializing in logistics, cargo transportation or the production of special equipment.

Among the Ukrainian enterprises, mainly logistics companies are also indicated. The sanctions involve, in particular, the freezing of the assets of certain individuals.

The reason for the introduction of restrictions was the fight against smuggling. According to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the budget of Ukraine lost about 300 billion hryvnia due to the actions of malefactors. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will also appeal to the relevant departments of the European Union and the United States and raise the issue of introducing similar sanctions against the legal entities indicated in the list.