Russia called Ukraine’s position on Donbass cynical and irresponsible. This was stated by the plenipotentiary of Russia in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Boris Gryzlov, he is quoted by RIA News…

The contact group drew attention to the statements of the Ukrainian authorities, which were made after reports of the death of four servicemen in shelling near the village of Shumy, Donetsk region on March 26.

“Kiev politicians pretend that they are trying to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. However, there was no reaction to the apparent murder by a Ukrainian sniper of a 71-year-old resident of Donbass, a citizen of Ukraine. This position of Kiev is cynical and absolutely irresponsible, ”Gryzlov emphasized.

According to him, the security situation in the region has not improved: over the past two weeks from Ukraine “shelling of residential buildings and school buildings has been recorded, there are new cases of aimed fire at the civilian population.”

“The Ukrainian military continues to deploy military equipment in residential areas. Military operations under the cover of civilians, in fact, are war crimes, and the Ukrainian authorities, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to involve as many of their soldiers as possible in the commission of these crimes, ”explained Gryzlov.

In conclusion, he recalled that the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not publicly announce the issuance of ceasefire orders in full compliance with all measures to strengthen the ceasefire agreed on July 22, 2020, but should have done so eight months ago.

On March 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that there is no alternative to fulfilling the terms of the Minsk agreements. The talks between the leaders of the three countries were held in the format of a video conference. In addition to the issues of the Ukrainian settlement, the parties discussed the joining of efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the possibility of registering the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the European Union.

On July 27, 2020, an indefinite ceasefire was declared in Donbass, agreed within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group by representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE. This is the 21st attempt to comply with the ceasefire agreement.