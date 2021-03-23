Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, during a meeting of the State Duma committee, named the timeline for the full restoration of international air traffic. His words are quoted by “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

Savelyev noted that domestic air traffic has almost recovered, while international air traffic may recover within a year after the opening of regular flights.

He also said that now the passenger traffic on international flights is only 14-15 percent of the 2019 level. “I think the epidemiological situation will change, and recovery can happen very quickly,” he said.

Earlier in March, the president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Andrei Ignatiev urged Russians not to wait for the opening of the EU borders soon. At the same time, he noted that there is still a possibility of opening the borders in the summer. The speaker stressed that countries such as Italy, France and Spain do not express readiness to receive tourists from Russia.