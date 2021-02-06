Konstantin Sivkov, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences (RARAN) for Information Policy, Doctor of Military Sciences, named the possible time frame for the defeat of Poland in the event of a possible war. The corresponding expert comment leads RIA News…

“The Russian Armed Forces, equipped with modern military equipment, are significantly superior to the Polish army. If necessary, we will quickly defeat them. Not four days, but 20 is enough. American weapons will not play a big role, ”said the specialist.

Related materials Countdown How the United States prepares for a rehearsal of a large-scale war with the “aggressor” – Russia Faster than sound From “Armata” to Su-57: what weapons will Russia get in 2020

In his opinion, the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) are three times inferior in combat potential to the Russian Iskander missile systems. “[MIM-104] Patriot is also significantly inferior to our [зенитной ракетной системе] S-400. [Истребитель пятого поколения] F-35 [Lightning II] – yes, a great car, but the cost is prohibitive, ”the expert added.

Thus, the deputy president of RARAN for information policy commented on press reports in which it was announced that Warsaw was modeling a hypothetical conflict with Moscow, as a result of which the Polish capital was surrendered to the Russian side on the fourth day of the war.

In December 2020, Sivkov predicted a “local clash” between Russia and NATO over Ukraine and Transnistria.