Deputy Chepa: an important topic of the BRICS summit will be the issue of a common currency for countries

One of the main topics of communication between the countries within the framework of the BRICS summit that began in South Africa will be multilateral cooperation, in particular, the discussion of the issue of a single currency for the participating countries. This was announced to Lente.ru by Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

“One of the main subjects of negotiations is the multilateral development and support of the BRICS countries, as well as the possible participation of new companies in the organization,” the parliamentarian said.

An important topic of negotiations will be the discussion of a single currency for the BRICS countries Alexey ChepaFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

The MP also drew attention to the fact that over time, BRICS is taking more and more serious positions in the international arena.

“BRICS is gaining more and more weight in the world both from an economic and political point of view. More and more countries want to join this organization, there are discussions about the creation of a single currency. This is a very serious structure, in the future its importance may become even greater for the development of the world,” Chepa added.

On August 22, the BRICS summit, an organization that unites Brazil, Russia, India, China and the Republic of South Africa (South Africa), starts in Johannesburg. South Africa has invited more than 60 countries to participate in meetings within the framework of the BRICS summit. According to the South African Foreign Ministry, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the leaders of 67 countries and 20 representatives of organizations to take part in activities at the upcoming BRICS summit.