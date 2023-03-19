Permanent representative of Nebenzia: the extension of the grain deal depends on the fulfillment of the requirements of Russia

Russia will consider the possibility of extending the “product” deal after 60 days, subject to the fulfillment of Moscow’s requirements. This was stated by Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya in a letter to Deputy Secretary General of the organization Martin Griffiths and Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebecca Greenspan, reports RIA News.

Russia is not opposed to extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative until May 18, Nebenzia noted, but its further fate will depend on tangible progress in the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat to assist in the promotion of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets.

In the letter, Nebenzya announced the conditions for extending the grain deal, in particular, the connection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system, the resumption of deliveries of agricultural equipment to Russia, the lifting of restrictions on Russian cargo ships, the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, and the restoration of the activities of Russian companies engaged in the production of fertilizers.

Extension of the grain deal

Earlier, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the agreement had been extended for 60 days.

Russia has notified all participants that the deal has been extended for 60 days Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the deal. He did not indicate the terms of the extension, but the Habertürk TV channel reported that the deal was extended by 120 days. The same terms were set by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, claims that the grain deal is being extended by more than 60 days are manipulation.

Any claims that this is being extended beyond 60 days are wishful thinking or intentional manipulation Dmitry Polyansky Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

Consent of Russia

The country’s consent to extend the agreement for this period became known as early as March 13. This was announced by the Deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Vershinin.

The diplomat also clarified that we are talking about an extension of only 60 days. He said that the consultations on the further action of the “Black Sea Initiative” in Geneva were not easy.

Our further position will be determined depending on the real – not in words, but in deeds – progress in the normalization of our agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline Sergey Vershinin Deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Export blocking from Russia

Prior to this, Zakharova complained that at the moment only the Ukrainian part of the grain deal is being implemented effectively, and the export of agricultural products from Russia is blocked by unilateral Western sanctions.

At the same time, she stressed that negotiations with the participation of Moscow on this issue were not conducted. According to the diplomat, Russia’s position on the extension of the deal is known and has not changed.