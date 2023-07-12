RBC: military experts called SCALP missiles transferred by France to Ukraine difficult targets

Military experts interviewed by RBC appreciated long-range SCALP missiles transferred by France to Ukraine and called them subtle and complex targets.

CAST Senior Researcher Yuri Lyamin noted that in fact this ammunition is an analogue of the British Storm Shadow, they have the same manufacturer and the same characteristics.

The expert pointed out that the declared range of 250 kilometers is for the export version of the missile. According to him, France transfers SCALP from the stocks of its own Armed Forces, and the real range can be up to 560 kilometers.

Researcher at the IMEMO RAS Ilya Kramnik admitted that the missiles fly at a distance of up to 300 kilometers and are designed to hit targets, including under the cover of air defense systems (air defense).

These missiles are stealthy and “quite a difficult target,” Kramnik added. “Of course, it is possible to shoot them down, Storm Shadow is already being shot down, but these missiles are not a simple target,” he stressed.

The expert added that the means of combating these munitions should be the strengthening of air defense, primarily in matters of airspace control.

According to Reuters, the first French SCALP missiles are already in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the decision to transfer long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine on July 11.