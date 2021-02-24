Russia urgently needs to take action to keep the economy’s dependence on the dollar to a minimum, as the US administration, led by Joe Biden, signals plans to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to the words of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Related materials Not by faith alone The dollar took over the world and became the main currency of the planet. 200 years ago he was not considered anything Fall of titan The dollar has dominated the global economy for decades. Why is his reign coming to an end?

“We need to distance ourselves from the US financial and economic system and get rid of our dependence on this poisonous source of constant hostilities (…). We need to reduce the role of the dollar in any operations, ”Ryabkov said. He pointed out that in recent years, the United States has conducted more than 90 rounds of anti-Russian sanctions, within which Russian banks, state corporations, oil and gas companies, senior officials and businessmen fell under the restrictions.

At the same time, the diplomat recalled that the Russian Foreign Ministry is not responsible for the country’s economic policy. Ryabkov did not elaborate on what specific steps Moscow could take to reduce its dollar dependence.

As the agency notes, over the past few years, Russia has consistently reduced its dependence on “American assets.” So, in January 2021, gold for the first time bypassed the dollar as part of the country’s international reserves. However, Bloomberg writes that the American currency is still one of the main means of payment for the country in international settlements. In addition, more than a quarter of the Russian government debt is in the hands of foreign investors.