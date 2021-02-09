The International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on the Russian authorities to lower the key rate to a new historical record from the current 4.25 percent per annum by 0.5 percentage points. A similar proposal is contained in the report of an international organization, which is quoted by RBC.

The next reduction in the key rate to a record may collapse the ruble rate somewhat, the IMF admits. However, the institute insists that this can contribute to economic growth. The IMF also believes that the Bank of Russia should not focus on the sharp rise in prices in the country. Recent statistics, which recorded an increase in inflation at the beginning of the year by 5 percent, is only a temporary phenomenon, according to the IMF representatives.

According to their forecast, the consumer price index will return to normal by the end of the year and will correspond to the Central Bank’s target of 3.5-4 percent. “The short-term inflationary pressures caused by the weakening of the ruble are currently keeping inflation above the four percent target, but IMF staff expect inflation to drop to 3.5 percent by the end of 2021,” the IMF experts say.

The next meeting of the Central Bank is scheduled for Friday, February 12. At the moment, the rate is already at a record low level of 4.25 percent per annum, however, the rise in inflation at the end of 2020 stopped the downward trend and the regulator took a break in this matter.