State Duma Deputy Sergei Mironov urged to check the readiness of Russian schools for the remote learning format, Regnum reports on Wednesday, October 7.

“The Ministry of Education is obliged to conduct a full audit of the technical readiness of schools for the transfer to distance learning. This is necessary in order to exclude the rush regime that took place in the spring of this year, ”Mironov said.

Related materials

At the same time, he noted that for the organization of distance learning in schools, the provision of computers is not enough – an integrated approach is needed with methods of working remotely for teachers and providing all schoolchildren with the Internet.

“I think that very soon, based on the example of several regions, it will become clear whether the ministry and regional officials have managed to cope with this task. The quality of their work can be assessed not by dry reports, but by the progress of schoolchildren, ”concluded Mironov.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russian educational institutions – universities, colleges and schools – temporarily switched to distance learning. In the new academic year, which began on September 1, Russian schoolchildren began to study in the traditional format, but the educational process will be organized with restrictions.

According to the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev, it will not be necessary to transfer schoolchildren to distance learning again due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus in the new school year. “We all hope that there will be no second waves or such a large-scale wave of distance learning. Again, there are a lot of myths and conjectures around this, ”said Muzaev.

At the same time, earlier the deputy head of the Ministry of Education Viktor Basyuk said that schools in Moscow will be transferred to distance learning due to the spread of the coronavirus. According to him, together with the capital, it is planned to transfer schools on Sakhalin and in the Ulyanovsk region to “remote”. The exact dates of the transition to distance learning will be set by the heads of the regions, Basyuk specified. From October 5 to October 18, Moscow schoolchildren are on vacation.