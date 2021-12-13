Minors in Russia should not be involved in advertising fast food and sugar-containing drinks, says State Duma Deputy Yevgeny Fedorov. writes RT. With this initiative, he turned to the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.

As stated in the letter written by Fedorov, health experts have repeatedly talked about the dangers of fast food and sugar-containing drinks for the body, including children. Manufacturers of such products in Russia want to win the interest of adolescents and attract child actors for their advertising campaigns.

Fedorov called for a ban on the participation of minors in such marketing campaigns. According to him, this is necessary to protect the health of the younger generation and minimize the risks of developing harmful eating habits in them. “I ask you to assess the feasibility of restricting the right of manufacturers to apply to a minor audience in advertising, including through the use of images of children,” the deputy said.

Earlier, the ombudsman for the rights of the child in Tatarstan, founder of the National Parents’ Committee Irina Volynets proposed to oblige fast food manufacturers in Russia to label their products, indicating the composition of its components and warning about health risks.