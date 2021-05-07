During an informal meeting of the UN Security Council, the Deputy Permanent Chairman of the Russian Federation at the United Nations (UN) Gennady Kuzmin called on the international community to save children from the Al-Hol refugee camp located in the east in Syria in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to the Russian spokesman, states should take responsibility for protecting children in similar situations and ensuring their safe return home.

“We call on the international community to take practical steps to protect the lives of innocent children. Let me remind you that in accordance with international law, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, states are obliged to repatriate their citizens, as well as to take steps so that the children of their citizens do not become stateless, “Kuzmina quotes.RIA News»On Saturday, May 8th.

He added that the Russian authorities are engaged in the return to their homeland of children who are on the territory of countries with armed conflicts. So, in 2020, 145 minors were returned from the Middle East region. During the entire campaign period, starting in 2017, 274 children, aged from 2 to 16 years old, were sent home from Iraq and Syria.

It is clarified that this week the representative of the UN Secretary General Stefan Dujarrik expressed concern about the situation in the Al-Hol refugee camp: there are about 60 thousand people, 31 thousand of whom are children under 12 years old. According to the organization, 39 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the camp, as a result of which six people died.

Earlier, at the end of February, it became known that at least four people died as a result of a strong fire in the Al-Hol refugee camp, located in the province of Haseke in northeastern Syria. Another 18 people received moderate burns and were taken to a provincial hospital.

The population of the Al-Khol camp is represented by the families of captured militants from the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in the Russian Federation). There are about 64 thousand people in the refugee settlement, of whom 24 thousand are Syrians, 30 thousand are Iraqis and another nine thousand are citizens of other states.