The Russian Embassy in Washington urged the United States to abandon the policy of blockade and sanctions

Russia calls on the United States to abandon the futile policy of blockade and sanctions in their foreign policy. This is stated in Twitter-account of the Russian embassy in Washington.

The comment of the Russian diplomatic mission is timed to the announcement of the upcoming April 21 new round of high-level dialogue between the US and Cuba on migration issues. The Russian Embassy welcomed this move.

Dialogue is always better than no dialogue. It is time for the United States to abandon the futile policy of blockade and sanctions in their foreign policy Embassy of Russia in the USA

Strengthening sanctions

Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France Clement Bon said that the European Union (EU) and the United States intend to strengthen sanctions against Russia in the coming days, including they will affect energy resources.

It was decided that the sanctions would be strengthened in the coming days. These restrictions will affect energy resources, in particular oil Clement Beaune Secretary of State at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Clement noted that restrictions on oil supplies are necessary to “stop funding” Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted that the US administration may tighten the unilateral sanctions regime against Russia this week. She explained that Washington is still considering the issue of additional anti-Russian sanctions, “a process is underway,” some of the restrictions are being studied by the US executive branch. At the same time, Psaki did not specify what kind of restrictive measures could be discussed.

Related materials:

On April 19, it became known that the Canadian authorities decided to impose personal sanctions on 14 Russian individuals, including the chairman of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, as well as several businessmen.

The sanctions list included entrepreneurs Mikhail Gutseriev, Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, Oleg Boyko, and cellist Sergei Roldugin.

In addition, the measures apply to Maria Lavrova, Katerina Tikhonova, Maria Vorontsova and Ekaterina Vinokurova.

Condition for the lifting of sanctions

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo called the condition for the lifting of sanctions against Russia. According to him, this is possible if the Russian side changes its policy.

We always want to be sure that the sanctions that have been adopted can be lifted at some point if behavior changes. Wally Adeyemo US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury

According to Adeyemo, those subjected to sanctions must understand that the purpose of restrictions is to change behavior.

The White House also reported that the United States would be ready to discuss the possibility of lifting some sanctions against Russia if Moscow and Kyiv reach agreements during the negotiations.

Assistant to the American President for National Security Jake Sullivan, in turn, noted that Washington does not plan to conclude a deal bypassing Ukraine, in which it will remove restrictions from Russia.

But if some measure to ease sanctions is included in some credible Ukrainian-led diplomatic solution, then that’s something we’ll be happy to discuss. Jake Sullivan Assistant to the President for National Security

According to the deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, Duleep Singh, the first thing Russia needs to do to lift US sanctions is to stop the special operation in Ukraine.

Singh noted that at the present time, they have not come close “to this point.” He also recalled that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had already stated the need to stop the conflict in order to end the economic isolation of Russia.

Related materials:

In April, a representative of the Turkish President, Ibrahim Kalin, called for the preparation of a plan for the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia in the event of an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv. “This must be done, because in the presence of agreements it is necessary to know all the following stages, processes,” he stressed.

How is Russia doing?

The head of the Ministry of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, said that Russia withstood the first blow of Western sanctions.

According to him, the situation on the labor market in the country is currently stable. Reshetnikov also pointed out that inflation in the country is declining, and according to last week’s data, there was a significant slowdown.

For the week from April 2 to April 8, prices rose by 0.66 percent. Let me remind you that in early March, prices rose at a rate of more than two percent per week. Maxim Reshetnikov Head of the Ministry of Economic Development

The head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, also spoke about the consequences of Western sanctions for Russia. According to her, a difficult period of structural changes is beginning for the country’s economy. At the same time, the head of the Central Bank added that the Russian banking system “stands firmly on its feet” and is able to withstand serious blows.

Related materials:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that the situation in the Russian economy is stabilizing, and the ruble exchange rate is returning to the levels of the beginning of the year. He noted that commodity stocks in Russian retail chains are recovering and demand has returned to normal. “Inflation in Russia is now stabilizing,” he stressed.

The politician urged to support the Russians and help to cope with the inflationary wave. He also stated the need to constantly monitor the situation in the economy and the labor market, and make timely decisions. According to the president, the Central Bank and the government have been successful all the time.