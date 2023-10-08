The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the UN to be objective in the issue of children in the Ukrainian conflict

Russia calls on the UN to be objective when preparing reports related to the issues of children in the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Vershinin in a conversation with RIA News.

He said that he is in dialogue with the organization’s special representative for children and armed conflict, Virginia Gamba, with whom he also had a meeting in New York “on the sidelines” of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly. “The purpose of the contacts is to bring objective information to Gamba about the situation with children in new regions of Russia and other areas affected by the conflict in Ukraine,” the deputy head of the department said.