MFA: Russia calls on the International Court of Justice to assess Israel's occupation of Palestine

Russia calls on the International Court of Justice to give a legal assessment of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. This is stated in messagepublished on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Israel's construction of new settlements in the West Bank continues at a record pace, despite the joint recognition of the illegality of such activities by the Security Council and the UN General Assembly. The Russian side calls on the court to give a proper legal assessment of this tragic situation,” the department said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western actions to resolve the conflict in Gaza without direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine will not yield any results.