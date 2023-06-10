Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation Volgarev called on the UN and the OSCE to take an honest look at the situation around Ukraine

Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Volgarev called on Europe to take an honest and objective look at the situation around Ukraine. His words are quoted in website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The diplomat addressed the OSCE Secretariat and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

“Once again, we urge you and your department to refrain from politicizing the situation in Ukraine, to take an honest and objective look at the events taking place there, to give them a principled and impartial assessment,” Volgarev stressed, noting that Moscow understands the complexity of this task.

The Deputy Representative of Russia reminded the representatives of the OSCE and the UN of the need to avoid harsh and politicized assessments, as well as unreliable information and doubtful facts.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in the West and in the UN secretariat, no one remembers the repeated shelling of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).