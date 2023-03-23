Reserve Colonel Korotchenko: Russia needs to return tactical nuclear weapons to the troops

Editor-in-Chief of the National Defense magazine, Colonel of the Reserve Igor Korotchenko, in a conversation with Ura.ru commented the transfer of shells with depleted uranium by the UK to Kyiv. According to him, Russia can respond to this by returning tactical nuclear weapons to the troops.

“This is taking the conflict to a new level. Everything goes to this. Thanks to the policy of the West to pump up Ukraine with more and more new types of weapons, we are moving towards the second Caribbean crisis, ”the expert said.

He believes that in connection with this, Russia needs to return tactical nuclear weapons to the troops and create a special structure that will manage the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. Korotchenko stressed that Moscow must be ready to fend off any threats in its direction, including nuclear.

Earlier, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London would transfer a batch of armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine as part of military assistance.

Oleg Zheltonozhko, an expert in the field of radiation, chemical and biological safety, pointed out that the depleted uranium shells that Britain plans to transfer to Ukraine do not pose a threat at the storage stage, and after use they form radioactive dust.