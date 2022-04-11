Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel has been criticized for her Russia policy. The CDU is also demanding public statements. However, Merkel remains silent.

Berlin – Former Chancellor Angela Merkel remains silent on her Russia policy – despite requests for comments from her own party. When asked whether her attitude had changed after these statements and whether she was planning a public appearance or another statement, a spokeswoman for Merkel replied on Monday to a request from the German Press Agency in Berlin with the word “no”.

The spokeswoman also referred to an earlier statement that Merkel wanted to return from her stay in Italy this Monday. In addition, no further information is given on private stays.

Merkel’s Russia policy: There is disagreement in the CDU

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) had the news portal The Pioneer said: “With the knowledge we have today, there is hardly anyone who denies that mistakes were made and that one was too gullible.” The debate about this is almost inevitable. Party leader Friedrich Merz also indirectly indicated Merkel’s need for explanation in a ZDF talk “Maybrit Illner”.

Union parliamentary group vice Johann Wadephul said New Osnabrück newspaper, he hopes for further explanations from Merkel. CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja, on the other hand, told the dpa that Merkel was in political retirement, that she had taken a clear stance against the Russian war and spoke out in favor of measures to combat this escalated Ukraine conflict. “In doing so, she also made it clear what she stands for. That’s enough.”

Merkel’s Russia policy: The former chancellor stands by her decisions

Merkel recently declared that she stood by her decisions in connection with the 2008 NATO summit. On Wednesday she made it clear that she did not want to make any further public statements about her Russia policy at the moment. She had strongly condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine in a written statement on February 25 and supported the efforts of her SPD successor, Olaf Scholz, to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. (dpa/lp)