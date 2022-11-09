“Every minute Brittney Griner has to face illegal detention in Russia is one minute too many.” Thus the White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre denounced the detention of the former American basketball player and the news that she could be transferred to a penal colony, reaffirming ” the unshakable commitment ” for the release of Griner and Paul Whelan . ” The US administration continues to work tirelessly to secure his release, ” he added, explaining that the US president has ordered the administration to ” get the better of his Russian captors to improve his treatment and conditions. that she might be forced to endure in a penal colony. ”

The White House spokesperson recalled that ” the US government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and illicit detentions of American citizens. In the following weeks, despite the lack of good faith negotiations by the Russians, the US government continued to follow up on that offer and propose potential alternative routes with the Russians through all available channels. ”