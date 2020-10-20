Russia Britain and the United States say Russia has planned a cyber attack on the Tokyo Olympics

The Russian military intelligence service GRU targeted the organizers, logistics services and sponsors of the Olympics. The intention was to disrupt races to which Russia has been denied access.

Russian the military intelligence service GRU planned a cyber attack on the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which were to be held last summer.

The matter was announced by the British National Cyber ​​Security Center together with the US intelligence service on Monday, according to news agency Reuters and the British newspaper, among others. The Guardian.

According to them, the cyber intelligence of Russia was the organizers, logistics services and sponsors of the Olympics. The GRU reconnaissance was underway before the Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus. Russia intended to disrupt the sporting event.

According to Reuters, the British authorities refused to provide further information on the types of attacks or their possible success.

Authorities said the GRU’s activities included the creation of fake websites and online accounts. The attacks were carried out by the GRU unit 74455.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday it condemned the attacks.

“GRU’s actions against the Olympics and Paralympics are cynical and ruthless. We condemn them in the strongest possible way. ”

World in December last year, the anti-doping agency Wada banned Russia from participating in the Olympics and World Championships for the next four years. The reason is Russia’s doping violations.

Western officials and cyber security experts say Russia has organized many other hacking attempts against international sports organizations since its doping scandal came to light five years ago.

A hacker group united in Russia at the end of last year disrupted by cyber attacks including U.S. anti-doping authorities. Russia has denied all allegations.

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for next summer.