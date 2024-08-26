Home policy

The Kursk offensive is a success for Ukraine. Putin is withdrawing troops to Russia. The defenders could regain space on the front.

Kursk – The Kursk offensive has been a success for Ukraine. Russia Ukraine was able to repel the attack in some regions, but the attack on Russian territory created a buffer on the Ukrainian front line. Russia is said to have withdrawn troops from there in order to Ukraine War in the Kursk region.

This was suggested by an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). According to the analysis, the Ukraine With the continuation of the Kursk Offensive, the front is gaining ground around the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Chasiv Yar. Some troops have been withdrawn from there, some of which are already fighting in the Kursk region.

Withdrawal from Kharkiv and Chasiv Yar: First Russian brigades from Ukraine spotted in Kursk

On Saturday (24 August), the Russian President Vladimir Putin met with several commanders, probably also in the Kursk region. The commander of the 810th and 155th Marine Infantry Brigade, as well as the 11th, 56th and 51st Airborne Brigades, was present.

According to the ISW, parts of the two marine infantry brigades and the 11th Airborne Brigade have already been spotted in the Kursk region. They were probably relocated from the Chasiv Yar region. There were also indications that the 56th Airborne Brigade had moved towards Kursk. While nothing specific was known about the 51st Airborne Brigade, it can be assumed that this force was also active near Kursk or will become active. In the meeting, it was the only brigade about which there was no information so far.

Further support for Kursk is coming – an opportunity for Ukraine?

At the same time, it seems as if Russia is discussing further support in Kursk. Before the commanders’ meeting, Putin also met with the Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff, Sergei Rudskoi. The meeting was to discuss the Russian response to the Kursk offensive.

It is therefore likely that further Russian troops will be withdrawn from Ukraine. This could ease the situation in Ukraine on the eastern front somewhat. According to assessments by anonymous US officials to the New York Times Russia needs 15 to 20 brigades to be able to fully defend Kursk against Ukraine. So far, it seems that at most a third of this estimate has been achieved.

However, the situation in Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast is likely to remain tense. According to the ISW, the region is a high-priority location, so Russia will probably avoid withdrawing troops from there. However, the Kursk offensive could potentially open a window of opportunity for Ukraine to recapture territory in the Chasiv Yar and Kharkiv regions. (lismah)