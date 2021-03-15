Russia in January 2021 increased the volume of investments in US government securities to $ 6.145 billion. About it testify data from the US Treasury.

From the report, it follows that in December 2020, Russia owned US bonds in the amount of $ 6.011 billion. Now the share of long-term securities accounts for $ 2.744 billion, and short-term – 3.401 billion.

The largest holder of US government securities is Japan, she bought US government debt up to $ 1.27 trillion. In second place is China with $ 1.09 trillion in bonds.

On March 5, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicted that the US national debt in 2021 will be a record since World War II, and will double in the next 30 years. According to experts, this year the national debt will amount to 102 percent of GDP, and by 2051 it will soar to 202 percent of GDP. At the same time, the CBO did not take into account the $ 1.9 trillion budgetary spending plan, which is currently being considered by Congress. The risk of a fiscal crisis in the short term is low,