The spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the missiles were launched from the air, which hit 3 command points and 13 areas of concentration of Ukrainian military and equipment, as well as 4 ammunition depots in Donbass.

Konashenkov added that the Russian missiles hit a mobile anti-aircraft system near Hanivka, about 100 km northeast of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv.

He continued, “Rockets and artillery hit 583 assembly areas of Ukrainian forces and military equipment, 41 observation points, 76 artillery units and mortars in firing positions, including 3 Grad batteries, in addition to the Bukovel Ukrainian electronic warfare station near Hanivka in the Mykolaiv region.”

Konashenkov said that since the start of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” on February 24, Russia has destroyed 174 aircraft, 125 helicopters, 977 drones, 317 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,198 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, and 408 multiple rocket launchers.