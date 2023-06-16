Russia bombed kyiv this Friday during a visit by African leaders seeking peace mediation and stated that the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south of the country is doomed to failure.

African leaders, including the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa they met this Friday with the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyand they will Saturday in Saint Petersburg with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There must be a de-escalation on both sides,” Ramaphosa said at a press conference with Zelenski. Among the leaders present were also the Senegalese President Macky Sall; the one from Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema; and Congolese, Ugandan and Egyptian representatives.

Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down twelve Russian missilesincluding six supersonic Kinzhal, intercepted in about kyiv.

“Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted on Twitter.

The spokesman for the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borell, pointed out that the African leaders were “received in a very special way with new missile attacks.”

kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the shelling of the capital did not cause any damage. The regional police, however, reported that seven people, including two children, were injured by missile fragments over a town in the region.

The African delegation also visited Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital, the scene last year of a massacre of civilians attributed to the Russian army.

The visit of the African delegation takes place in the midst of a counteroffensive by the kyiv forcesto try to recover territories conquered by Russia since the beginning of the invasion of the country, in February 2022.

“The Ukrainian armed forces have no chance there or in any other area,” Putin told an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

‘Multipolar’ world

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, is leading the attempt at African mediation between Ukraine and Russia.

The African mediation is the latest initiative in a series of diplomatic efforts that have tried, so far to no avail, to mediate the conflict. But, according to experts, it has little chance of thriving.

South Africa, criticized for its position close to Moscow, He has refused to condemn the Russian invasion and says he wants to remain neutral and urge dialogue.

African countries have denounced the Russian invasion less unanimously than Western powers.

putin tries to attract African leadersarguing that Russia is fighting Western imperialism, and accusing Ukraine’s allies of blocking exports of Russian cereals and fertilizers, key to Africa, with their sanctions.

“The neocolonial international system (…) ceased to exist and the multipolar world, on the contrary, is reinforced”the Kremlin said.

