War Russia Ukraine, Putin bombs east to block exports

It doesn’t stop there war between Russia and Ukraine now reached day 510. During the night the defense of Kiev shot down 6 Kalibr missiles launched towards Odessa and 21 Iranian drones that were approaching the region. This was announced by the Southern Military Command, specifying that “debris from the missiles damaged the port infrastructure”, where the grain export ships. According to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andry Yermak, “Russia’s night attack on Odessa and Mykolaiv proves that the Russian terrorist state wants to endanger the life of 400 million of people in various countries that depend on Ukrainian food exports”. Moscow: “We have advanced by about 1.5 kilometers in the Kharkiv region”.

