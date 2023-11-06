“The Russian Air Force launched an air strike… on a drone warehouse of militants involved in bombing positions of Syrian government forces,” Collet was quoted as saying.“.

No information was available about the extent of damage or potential losses.

The Syrian army accuses the militants, whom it says are extremists, of launching attacks on government-controlled areas in Idlib and Aleppo governorates, and denies indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas in areas under the control of the Syrian opposition.