Maxim Marchenko, the governor of the Odessa region, west of Kherson, said a Russian missile strike from Crimea destroyed the main airport runway. Odessa has so far been relatively unaffected by this war.

“We thank God that no one was injured. We are taking measures to address the vandalism in the region,” Marchenko added. The Ukrainian military said the airport could no longer be used.

There was no immediate comment on the strike from Moscow, whose forces intermittently targeted Odessa, Ukraine’s third largest city. Ukrainian officials said eight people were killed in a Russian raid on the city last week.

Moscow’s offensive in the south is aimed in part at linking the region with Crimea as Russia presses for full control of Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region. The Russian-backed separatists were already in control of parts of the Donbass provinces, namely Lugansk and Donetsk, before the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24.

This comes at a time when Russia announced the occurrence of more Ukrainian strikes on its territory. Officials in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine and Belarus, said Russian air defenses prevented a Ukrainian plane from entering the area on Saturday, adding that the bombing hit parts of an oil station.

Roman Starovit, the governor of Russia’s Kursk region, said several shells were fired from Ukraine at a checkpoint near its border south of Bryansk, adding in a video clip on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties or damage.

On the other hand, the Russian TASS news agency confirmed, in a report, that 25 civilians, including six children, left the territory of the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged southern port of Mariupol. It was not clear where they went and Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The Ukrainian military indicated that Russian planes bombed Mariupol and focused their strikes on the steel plant area.