The Russian Army has bombarded the Ukrainian city of Odessa this morning with Iranian drones and cruise missiles for the second consecutive night, although so far the authorities have not reported civilian casualties or critical damage to infrastructure. The governor of the region, Oleg Kiper, has classified the events as a “massive attack” and has asked the public to stay at home.

According to the Ukrainian radio station ‘Suspilne’, the sound of numerous explosions has been heard in the city during the early hours of this Wednesday despite the fact that an air alert has not been declared in the region. The Russian Armed Forces have used both Kalibr Kh-22 cruise missiles and Iranian-made ‘Shahed’ drones, according to information from the newspaper ‘The Kyiv Independent’. The Ukrainian air force fixed the location of the shots at an undetermined point in the Black Sea.

This is the second consecutive night of Russian attacks on the city and which, according to the Ukrainian authorities, would be related to the recent departure from Russia of the grain export agreement – Odesa has several terminals for this matter – and it would not be a response to the stroke attributed to kyiv over the kerch bridgein Crimea.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 | BREAKING: Ukrainian civilians capture on video the massive Russian airstrike in Odessa. Shocking!https://t.co/1DWHQkxvdb – UH NEWS (@UltimaHoraNo) July 19, 2023

Ukraine has avoided taking responsibility for this offensive and has even gone so far as to accuse Russia of having committed it, while Moscow has denounced Kiev as responsible. The Kremlin issued a veiled warning about exporting more cereals by sea and claimed that kyiv was using the Black Sea freight corridor “for combat purposes.”