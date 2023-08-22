Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Russian Air Force deployment over Syria: A Sukhoi Su-33 fighter jet in action in 2016. On Monday night (August 21, 2023) there was another Russian airstrike in Syria. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Russia bombed a rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria on Monday night. Shortly before, there had been “unprecedented” protests in the south of the country.

Idlib – The civil war in Syria began in spring 2011 with protests against the government of ruler Bashar al-Assad – and are still going on. At least 13 people were killed in a Russian airstrike in the north-west of the country on Monday night. According to the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, the dead were “Syrian and non-Syrian fighters” from the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Russia flies airstrikes in Syria, at least 13 people are killed

The airstrike took place in north-western Syria, which is predominantly controlled by Islamist militias, according to the news agency AFP reported with reference to the Observatory’s activists and information provided by a local correspondent. Accordingly, Russian warplanes flew the attacks on a military camp of the jihadist group HTS on the western outskirts of the rebel stronghold Idlib. The former Syrian branch of the al-Qaeda terror network leads HTS, the group controls parts of Idlib province – the last bastion of the armed opposition. The aim of the militia is to overthrow the Assad regime.

In the attack on Monday, other fighters were injured, some were in mortal danger, it said. Eight fatalities had previously been mentioned. More than a million people have already been killed in the Syrian war and millions have been displaced. With the support of Russia and from Iran Damascus has now been able to recapture about two thirds of its territory from the rebels.

‘Unprecedented’ protests in Syria: people take to the streets against the high cost of living

Opposition groups only hold areas in the north-west, the rest of the country is controlled by the Assad regime. In the past few days, protests have taken place in several areas in southern Syria. Hundreds of people took to the streets in government-controlled areas against poor living conditions. Videos show demonstrators chanting “freedom” or “long live Syria, down with (President) Bashar al-Assad”. The anger of the protesters is directed, among other things, against the abolition of state subsidies for fuel and the rising cost of living. information of According to the United Nations, 90 percent of Syrians live below the poverty line.

The news channel Suwayda24 described the protests since the beginning of the civil war in 2011 as “unprecedented”. “We are protesting the economic decline, the chaos in the country and the widespread corruption in all state institutions, from the president to the smallest authority,” Jameel, a 25-year-old resident of the city of Sweida, told dem Al Jazeera news channel. The Syrian daily newspaper Syria News reported that during demonstrations in the city of Nawa shots were fired at the protesters. The information could not initially be independently confirmed.

Russia was the most important ally of the dictator Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war

The Russian military has been deployed on the side of the Syrian regime in the civil war since 2015 and has been able to keep the dictator in power. The Russian President Wladimir Putin and Assad have been considered allies for decades. At the UN General Assembly earlier this year, Syria was one of the few countries to vote against a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine. After more than a decade in the Al-Assad last stepped into isolation at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia back on the world stage for the first time. (bme/AFP/dpa).