Russia launched three missiles on Lviv, one of the Ukrainian towns closest to the border with Poland, on Saturday, just one day after announcing its intention to concentrate its offensive on Donbas, in the east of the country and opposite the city that has trembled again under the bombs. The explosions caused five injuries and a global chill. The shells fell four hundred kilometers from Warsaw, where the US president was meeting with a group of Ukrainian refugees. Never have Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin been so close to physical destruction in their protracted confrontation, nor has the world come so close to the dreaded superpower war.

The city turned into a gateway for those escaping the horror of war had not been attacked again since the 18th, when Russian forces destroyed an aircraft factory. The bombardment caught by surprise a population that was beginning to take to the streets with caution, but also with relative calm, especially after the Moscow General Staff reported on Friday that it was directing its war machine to the east. The mayor, Andri Sadovi, urged residents to lock themselves in shelters. Lviv is to the west and already in the previous bombing it was considered reckless to attack a square so close to a country that has been a NATO ally since 1999. The blast now affected several fuel depots, whose fire could be seen from a long distance.

absolute uncertainty



The aggression increases uncertainty about what strategy the Kremlin is actually pursuing. Either he lied on Friday when he narrowed his goals in Ukraine to targeting only the “liberation” of Donetsk and Lugansk, or he follows his apparent original roadmap: conquer Donbas and raze anything else that might strengthen the soldiers and the Ukrainian militias. A cold calculation bathed in blood.

A couple of weeks ago, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov already put it in words when he pointed out that Russia was interested in the territory south of the Dnieper to end the “genocide” of the separatists in Donetsk and Lugansk. Moscow suggested that the rest of the attacks were aimed at taking down military bases, as well as local networks and logistics centers, to thwart any attempt by Ukraine to constantly replenish troops and arsenals on the eastern front. The bombing this Saturday afternoon would fit into that assumption. The Russian General Staff assures that its units have destroyed the Ukrainian capacity to respond with aviation and, practically, with advanced artillery. It would entrust the weight of the counteroffensive to its ground forces and in that logic of war it would make sense to attack fuel depots. But they are all theories.

The US Department of Defense delved this Saturday into that kind of blind well that is the Kremlin’s intentions. His latest report notes a slowdown in Russian ground troops around the capital, kyiv, and other cities. The bombardments, on the other hand, are incessant in cities such as Kharkov, Kherson, Mariupol and Chernigov. The Pentagon believes that the aerial punishment reveals Russia’s refusal to lose more soldiers in direct confrontations, possibly to increase its presence in the conquered enclaves and entrench them. “It seems that (Russia) has ceased all interest in terms of the movement of its troops by land towards kyiv, but obviously air attacks, such as bombing and long-range attacks continue to occur,” said a senior Pentagon official.

From Warsaw, US President Joe Biden disdained the change in strategy announced by the Kremlin. Nor does the British Ministry of Defense believe it and the reliable Institute for the Study of War in the United States maintains that the reading that Russia will stick to Donbas “is probably inaccurate”, at least as long as it does not stop “trying to advance and seize of more territory. Putin may also pursue the triple goal of achieving material “benefits” with the conquest of land, isolating the Ukrainians in the east and using his dominance over this strip – extended to Crimea – in political negotiations.

What do you think while the Government of kyiv? Despite the fact that its Intelligence has detected the movement of rival units to the east -without going any further, this Saturday they broke the Ukrainian ranks in Izium, in the Kharkov region-, the Army affirms that the Russians are retreating fundamentally due to their counteroffensive and neither He rules out that Russia is actually seeking to regroup to carry out a large-scale attack on kyiv. Missile platforms continue to surround the capital.

Outside of strategies, blood continues to flow over the devastated country. The artillery barely stopped this Saturday in Kherson -subjected to continuous attacks and counter-offensives by the two armies-, Kharkov and kyiv. The brutality with which Russia is used has devastated Mariúpol – where even the pets have served as food and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, wants to arrange a rescue operation with Vladimir Putin – and Chernigov, a town near the Russian and Belarusian border in the that 150,000 residents remain trapped after the invaders have blown up the only bridge left standing. They live among ruins. There is almost no food, electricity is cut off and the wounded are piling up in hospitals. Its mayor, Vladislav Atroshenko, explains that 200 civilians have already died and that he will do his best not to allow one more. “We are deciding how to get the seriously injured out by any means. We can’t operate on them here », he exclaims. War creates victims and titans.