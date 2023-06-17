A large African delegation led by the President of South Africa, Ciryl Ramaphosa, arrived in Kiev on Friday and ended up taking refuge underground in the midst of the latest Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital. The peace mission landed in an invaded and bombed country with the intention of mediating so that the parties embark on the path of the end of the war and tasted the syrup of violence that Ukrainians have suffered since the great invasion of Vladimir Putin began in February from last year.

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, without departing from the same argument that has been going on for months, explained to the delegation that he does not refuse to negotiate with Russia, but that he will never do so before they leave the Ukraine that they have invaded. “We need a real peace and, therefore, a real withdrawal of Russian troops from all our independent land,” Zelensky said at a joint press conference with the African mission, reports the Reuters agency. For the president, this includes not only the areas where the war is now being fought with the greatest intensity, but also the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014. “Allow any negotiations with Russia now, while the occupier is on our land , is to freeze the war, freeze everything: pain and suffering”, he added. Of course, Zelensky expressed his desire to hold a Ukraine-Africa summit and for his country to strengthen relations with that continent, where Russia is more influential.

The one this Friday was an atypical attack because it took place in broad daylight, before lunchtime. The Russian army usually does it at night or at dawn. In total, the anti-aircraft batteries managed to shoot down 12 missiles in kyiv, six Kinzal type and six Kaliber, and two unmanned aircraft, according to the air command of the Armed Forces. There were no fatalities, but several injuries. The mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klitchsko, explained that there were neither damaged facilities nor buildings in the city.

The African delegation, which is scheduled to meet with Putin in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, includes the President of South Africa, Ciryl Ramaphosa; the one from Senegal, Macky Sall; the one from Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema; that of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, also current president of the African Union, as well as the prime minister of Egypt, Mustafa Madbuli and a special envoy from Uganda. The group has also had the opportunity to visit Bucha, a town in the Kiev region that remained in Russian hands for a month last year and where the invaders committed all kinds of abuses and murders, many of them against the civilian population.

Ramaphosa said the mission has traveled to kyiv and will continue to St. Petersburg to “share the African perspective” in the search for peace, Reuters reported. “We are talking about the need for a de-escalation on both sides so that peace can come”, he added.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and South African Cyril Ramaphosa this Friday at the joint press conference in kyiv.

The Russian invasion of the Ukraine has particularly hurt Africa. Some of the countries most affected by the worsening food crisis due to the blockade of the Black Sea ports are on that continent. Sponsored by the UN and Turkey, kyiv and Moscow maintain the so-called grain agreement to allow cereal exports, but this initiative is not enough to appease the damage caused by the war.

On the ground, Ukraine has been carrying out a counter-offensive for two weeks that makes it almost impossible to even think about the possibility of the aggressor and the victim sitting down at the same table in the short term. The high command of the Ukrainian army affirmed this Friday that its troops are advancing and facing “desperate resistance” by Russian forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut (Donetsk region), where intense and bloody fighting has been taking place for months. .

According to kyiv, his men are managing to inflict huge casualties on the Russian army in the south of the country. For its part, Russia has not officially acknowledged that local troops have achieved successes. Colonel Oleksandr Sirskii, who is in charge of the Ukrainian ground forces, has said that the situation in the east is tense, since Russia has brought its best divisions there, especially to Bakhmut, where they also have the collaboration of their force air and artillery. “We continue to carry out offensive actions in different directions, occupying elevated areas, and strips of forest with the aim of gradually forcing the enemy out of the outskirts of Bakhmut. Having realized it, the enemy units carry out desperate actions,” Sirskii said in a message posted on the Telegram social network.

The intention of the local army is to strike an ax blow at the land occupied by the Russians. The forecasts are that this military operation, which has hardly brought any progress for the Ukrainians, will be long and costly in terms of victims. The scenario in which it is essentially developing is the regions of Donetsk (east) and Zaporizhia (south).

Yevhen, 25, was inspecting his mother’s destroyed house on Friday after the Russian attack on the outskirts of kyiv. GENYA SAVILOV (AFP)

