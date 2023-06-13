Russia is trying to face the Ukrainian counteroffensive these days without neglecting its recurring attacks against civilian targets far from the battlefront. This time, the shelling on Monday night on a five-story apartment building claimed the lives of at least 11 people in Krivoy Rog (Dnipropetrovsk region), according to municipal authorities. Meanwhile, on the eastern and southern fronts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to announce progress in a trickle of towns and plots of land won, which, in some cases, the authorities count by hundreds of meters, as the Deputy Defense Minister did on Tuesday. , Hanna Maliar. Analysts such as Olga Husieva, an expert at the Institute for Security Policy in Kiel (Germany), understand that the Ukrainian army is testing Russian defenses to study weak points and be able to launch a larger attack there.

After noon, a neighbor was still under the rubble and the number of injured rose to 28, of which 12 were being treated in a hospital, the same sources reported. That bloc is just one of the places, all civilians, hit by several Russian missiles launched at the hometown of President Volodimir Zelensky. As on other occasions, the authorities rushed to demand that citizens refrain from publishing photos and videos of the scene of the events.

“The terrorists will never be forgiven and will pay their outstanding bills for each missile launched,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram social network profile early this morning. Several hours had passed since the attack and it was the president himself who, along with those words, shared a video of the damage caused while the firefighters and other emergency forces did their job. “More terrorist missiles. The Russian killers are going ahead with their war against residential buildings and cities and normal citizens,” he added while offering his condolences to those who lost loved ones in the attack.

A woman follows rescue operations in the vicinity of one of the bombed-out residential buildings in Krivoy Rog. ALINA SMUTKO (REUTERS)

Russia attacked various parts of Ukraine with Iranian-made missiles and drone bombs throughout the night. Ten of the 14 missiles and one of the four drones were shot down, according to data from the Armed Forces. In another bombardment, a priest was killed in the garden of a church in the town of Bilozerka (Kherson region) while a woman was injured, the presidential office reported. The impact, according to the same source, also caused damage to several surrounding buildings such as the post office. Dozens of municipalities in Kherson are still affected by the floods caused by the rupture of the Nova Kakhovka dam last week. The water level subsides, but the kyiv government, which accuses the Kremlin troops of having destroyed that infrastructure, warns of ecocide.

Meanwhile, both armies have raised the tone of their confrontations in the regions of Donetsk (east) and Zaporizhia (south) in what Kiev no longer hides that it is a counteroffensive to try to evict the Russians from its territory. The progress so far is not important, but the local authorities are already celebrating having recovered a dozen enclaves in these two regions in recent days. The Russians acknowledge that the local military is stepping on the accelerator, but that its troops are holding up.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Lukashenko: "I'm not going to die, you have to suffer with me" - Video subscribe

Olga Husieva, an expert at the Institute for Security Policy in Kiel (Germany), confirms that the Ukrainian army is reproducing the same tactics that could be observed in the Kharkiv counteroffensive in September: infantry units of between 6 and 12 combatants that in lightning attacks Carried in new NATO armored infantry vehicles such as Mastiffs, Humvees or Maxx Pros, they test Russian defense lines at various points on the front lines. “They are mainly night operations, they are trying to identify weaknesses in the enemy line to break through the front with a larger-scale attack.”

Ukrainian soldiers near the front in the town of Neskuchne (Donetsk), recently liberated by kyiv. STRINGER (REUTERS)

The difference with respect to the Kharkiv counteroffensive last summer is that if Russia had not had time to strengthen its defenses by then, now the Ukrainian troops are facing an enemy that has been fortifying the occupied territory since the summer.

The Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Maliar, reported on Tuesday certain advances -250 meters- of her troops in Bakhmut (Donetsk), which continues to be the toughest front in recent months, and around 500 meters and a kilometer of terrain cattle in Berdyansk (Zaporizhia). The Russians are dealing with these advances with aviation, drones, anti-tank guided missiles and intense artillery fire, added Maliar, who also referred to the existence of ditches on their way to stop tanks and minefields.

Their announcements about the evolution of the war can almost never be independently confirmed by reporters on the ground because of the restrictions imposed. kyiv imposed an official silence that has ended up forcing analysts and the media to turn in a vacuum to sources on the Russian side that are considered less reliable. France has denounced the existence of a campaign orchestrated from Russia to give false good news. It is about content contrary to the kyiv theses and false news content that passes itself off as information that appeared in the French media.

“France condemns these acts unworthy of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna, who stressed that Paris is working “closely with its partners to defeat the Russian-led hybrid war,” reports the AFP agency.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.