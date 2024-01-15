Home page politics

Russian bombs are falling on Russia: This is probably not the first time this has happened to the Kremlin army. This time even twice in one day.

Moscow – Russia has been bombing Ukraine constantly since the beginning of the war – but Vladimir Putin's army is also reportedly raining bombs on its own territory. According to a media report, this recently happened twice on the same day in the North Caucasus. The Russian news channel reports about this Astra Telegram.

Russia drops X-101 missile on its own territory – no injuries

The first rocket hit between the villages of Pavlovskaya and Atamanskaya on the morning of January 13, 2024. The medium cited the region's rescue services, military analyst Ian Matveev and analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team. There were no losses or damages. The report could not be independently verified.

In recent weeks, numerous incidents have been reported in which the Russian military accidentally bombed itself, according to the medium. Also according to the Moscow Times It is the fifth time since the Kremlin's war of aggression against Ukraine began in February 2022.

Kalibr or Iskander missile: Russia drops cruise missiles over its own territory

The newspaper also reports that the X-101 missile was “found” between the villages. Videos from social media are said to show the crash site. If these images are real, the rocket probably did not explode upon impact. According to the technology website Sundries These are supposed to be Kalibr or Iskander-K cruise missiles, which Moscow usually uses to bomb Kiev. Danger from the sky is currently everyday life in parts of Russia, as Ukraine has recently increased drone attacks.

On January 2, a Russian rocket hit the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region, injuring four people. The Ministry of Defense surprised with a rare admission of guilt. It described the accident as an “emergency jettison of aviation munitions.”

Russian plane drops bomb over its own territory: Numerous “emergency drops” in Russia

In the self-proclaimed and Russian-occupied Luhansk People's Republic, a Russian plane dropped a bomb on the city of Rubezhnoye as recently as January 8, 2024. At that time too, the authorities spoke of an emergency drop of aircraft ammunition. No casualties were reported. According to the research, similar incidents also occurred in 2023.

On April 20, 2023, three people were injured when a bomb struck Belgorod city center. On May 24 and 25, 2023, two unexploded FAB-500 aerial bombs were discovered in Belgorod and the region, hitting the asphalt. Recently, Russia also shot down its own fighter jet. (cgsc)