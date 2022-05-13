The ministry added that its forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 plane in the Kharkiv region, as well as targeting a cache of missile weapons.

This comes after Russia was “humiliated again” on the battlefield after Ukraine successfully thwarted its attempt to cross a river in Donbass, resulting in the destruction of dozens of vehicles and heavy casualties, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”.

Satellite images revealed the extent of the losses suffered by Russian forces in the Seversky Donets River in Belhorivka, west of the city of Lysechansk, where destroyed tanks and armored vehicles could be spotted, in addition to the collapse of two pontoon bridges.

And the “Daily Mail” suggested that the Russian forces were trying to besiege Lyschansk, but Ukraine thwarted the plan.

And she continued: “A Ukrainian military engineer succeeded in guessing the Russian plan, and set a trap for the Russian forces in the Donets River.” She added: “It is impossible to estimate the losses of the Russian forces in this operation, but online observers have so far counted 58 destroyed vehicles, including 7 tanks. At least dozens of armored infantry carriers.”

“A photo report of the results achieved by artillery systems and ground forces, as our soldiers destroyed the Russian invaders, who tried to cross the Seversky Donets River,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on its official Facebook account.

This comes at a time when Ukrainian generals said that the Russian offensive in the Donbass “has been largely halted”, noting that Putin’s forces were forced into a defensive position north of Kharkiv, according to the British newspaper.