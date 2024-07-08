In the biggest wave of air strikes in the Ukraine war in months, Russia has killed at least 36 people and injured 140 others in different parts of the invaded country.

The massive missile attack hit the capital Kiev and the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

More than 40 missiles of different types were launched, most of which were intercepted. However, the rest hit residential and commercial buildings, other infrastructure and a children’s hospital in Kiev, the largest specialized pediatric hospital in the country.

At the children’s hospital, two people were killed and 10 were injured. The unit was evacuated and images from international agencies showed parents and health workers carrying children in their arms, their eyes wide and full of tears.

“It was scary. I couldn’t breathe, I was trying to cover [meu bebê]. I was trying to cover him with this cloth so he could breathe,” Svitlana Kravchenko, 33, the mother of a child treated at the hospital, told Reuters.

Lesia Lysytsia, a doctor at the hospital, told the BBC that the missile impact was like a scene from “a movie”, with a “big flash of light and then a horrible sound”.

“One part of the hospital was destroyed and there was a fire in another. It was really a lot of damage – maybe 60 to 70 percent of the hospital,” the doctor said.

At the request of the United Kingdom, France, Ecuador, Slovenia and the United States, the United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday (9) on the Russian bombing.

“We will retaliate against these people, we will give a powerful response from our side to Russia, for sure. The question for our partners is: can they respond?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the neighboring country. (With EFE Agency)