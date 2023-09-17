The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that its forces had launched a missile strike at a center responsible for repairing Ukrainian army armor in the city of Kharkiv.

The Ministry did not mention the date of the bombing nor did it provide any other details.

Oleh Sinyhopov, the governor of Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, wrote on the Telegram application today that Russia targeted a building in Kharkiv with four S-300 missiles.

Parts of the city are located less than 32 kilometers from the Russian border.

The city’s northern suburbs suffered from battles earlier in the current crisis.