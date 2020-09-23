In his telematic intervention yesterday before the United Nations General Assembly, President Vladimir Putin was proud that his country was the first in the world to officially certify a vaccine against covid-19 and it was offered free to all UN employees.

In an obvious attempt to wash his image after the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni, Putin assured that Russia will guarantee United Nations personnel all the necessary assistance to immunize against the disease. The head of the Kremlin maintained that his vaccine, baptized with the name of Spútnik V, is “safe” and “effective”.

He insisted that he is willing to supply it to the countries of the world that request it. According to his point of view, when it comes to a pandemic like the one the planet is currently suffering from, “the vaccine to combat it should be free.” Putin called on the governments of the nations of the world to share information on the methods of diagnosis and treatment of the coronavirus. «We are ready to share our experience and to continue interacting with all states and international structures, including the provision for other countries of the Russian vaccine, which has proven its reliability, safety and efficacy, “he said.

Contrary to what his US counterpart Donald Trump thinks, the Russian president defended the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the need to strengthen its capacity for action. In his address, Putin also referred to the looming global economic crisis due to the pandemic and called for the lifting of all “illegitimate” sanctions on Russia and other countries and greater coordination among all governments to drive growth in the world economy. “We are completely open and determined to form alliances,” he stressed.

Spútnik V was created by the Gamaléi National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow. It received its official certification on August 11 and is currently in the third phase of clinical trials. The Gamaléi Center recently reported that more than 20 countries have requested the Russian vaccine. As Putin said last month, one of his daughters was vaccinated, acquired antibodies and did not suffer any type of adverse reaction. Two other vaccines are also being developed in the Slavic country and one Chinese and the other British are being tested.