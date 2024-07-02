Home page politics

Paula Voelkner

Russia has attacked an airfield in central Ukraine. Reports on the destruction of Su-27 fighter jets vary. But Ukraine also confirms losses.

Myrhorod – July 1 could have been one of the most expensive days for Ukraine in the war against Russia. Forbes about a Russian attack on an airfield in central Ukraine. On Monday, the Russian Air Force reportedly targeted at least six Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets at the Myrhorod airfield in the Poltava region. Reports on the extent of the destruction vary.

Su-27 fighter jets are said to have been destroyed in a Russian attack on Myrhorod airfield in Ukraine (archive photo)

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Moscow Times of five Su-17 jets that were damaged. Two other jets were reportedly damaged. An undated photo released by the Ministry of Defense with the statement shows an explosion at an airfield.

Ukraine confirms Russian attack on airfield and “losses” – but Russia exaggerates

The attack on the airfield was also confirmed by the former spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat. However, he said the extent of the destruction that Russia is talking about is exaggerated. In a statement after the Russian attack, Ihnat wrote on Facebook: “There are losses, but not as many as the enemy claims, because he has always done this since the beginning of the invasion.”

Russia attacks airfield in central Ukraine: “Very serious threat”

According to reports, a Russian drone targeted the Ukrainian jets at the airfield on Monday during daylight hours. A Russian Iskander missile then hit the airfield. According to ForbesAccording to a report, two of the Sukhois were destroyed and four others were damaged.

Inhat also admitted that there were “losses”. Reuters he stated that Russian reconnaissance drones posed a “very serious threat” to Ukraine.

Russian drones could pose a threat to F-16 – Ukraine tries to protect jets

Russia could Ukraine War also attack the F-16 fighter jets, the delivery of which is scheduled for summer 2024. However, Ukraine already seems to want to prevent this threat. The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force announced in April that it wanted to “house the F-16 safely in Ukraine”. One of the plans for this is to use underground bunkers.

Ukrainian bloggers are said to have blamed the Air Force leadership on Monday for not adequately protecting the jets at Myrhorod airfield, reports ForbesRussian forces had already carried out an air strike on the Myrhorod military airfield in June 2023. With the two Su-27 fighter jets destroyed, Russia has destroyed at least five Ukrainian fighter jets on the ground in the past nine months. (pav)