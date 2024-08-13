Russia|There is a shortage of soldiers in Russia, according to the news agency Bloomberg, based on sources from the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Shortage of the military may force Russia to declare a military launch later this year, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

Not enough soldiers are being recruited into the army, even though the premiums paid for enlistment have been increased. At the same time, Russia is suffering losses on the front, which are the heaviest since the beginning of the war, said three sources from the Russian Ministry of Defense who remained anonymous.

According to sources, the regional authorities are currently unable to gather even two-thirds of the required recruits on average.

One of the sources speculated that the motion can be presented in such a way that the frontline troops must be rested.

Ukrainian the attack on Russia started a week ago has also shown the lack of reserves, because the attack has not been stopped.

Russia has hundreds of thousands of troops in eastern and southern Ukraine, but it is still only able to advance very slowly and with heavy losses.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin ordered a partial shutdown of the country in September 2022. Hundreds of thousands fled Russia as a result of the decision.