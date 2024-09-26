Russia|The reason behind the increase in defense spending is Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Russia plans to increase its defense spending to a historically high level by 2025, the American Bloomberg News reported on Monday. According to the information of the news agency, in 2025 Russia plans to spend up to 40 percent of the state budget on defense and internal security.

According to the preliminary three-year budget proposal seen by Bloomberg, Russia plans to increase defense spending to 13.2 trillion rubles, or 127 billion euros. This year, the corresponding figure has been 10.4 trillion roubles, i.e. about 100 billion euros.

According to the proposal, Russia’s defense spending would therefore increase by about a quarter and in 2025 would be up to 6.2 percent of Russia’s gross domestic product.

However, according to calculations made by Bloomberg, defense spending would decrease moderately in the following years. In 2026, defense spending would be 5.6 percent of gross domestic product, and in 2027 it would be only 5.1 percent.

In addition, Russia plans to spend up to 12.9 trillion rubles in 2025 on secret or unspecified budget items.

According to Bloomberg, the budget increases are planned to be financed with various tax increases.

Budget changes directs Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Russia, which is waging a war of aggression for the third year, is trying to organize its economy to meet the needs of the war. The 40 percent of the budget used for national security is more than education, health care, social policy and the national economy combined.

Last week, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin told defense spending and the integration of territories occupied by Ukraine into Russia are at the center of the new budget.

In mid-September, Russia announced that it would increase the size of its ground forces by 180,000 fighters. It was the third time that Russia announced an increase in the size of the armed forces after 2022.

A war of aggression Ukraine also taxes the Russian economy. Budget additions is expected causing inflation. According to the Reuters news agency, inflation in Russia is already around 9 percent, which is much more than the 4 percent target set by the Russian central bank.

Helsinki news news in August, Russia’s economic growth clearly slowed down.

Even the end of the war would not necessarily ease the pressure caused by the war on the Russian economy immediately. The experts by Russia is forced to maintain above-average defense spending for years after the end of the war if it wants to rebuild its armed forces.

For example, a military expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank Dara Massicot has evaluatedthat Russia may need up to 8 years to rebuild its armed forces.

The budget proposal is scheduled to be presented to the Russian Duma on Monday.