From: Bona Hyun

Shortly before Victory Day on May 9th, Russia cordoned off Red Square for a long period of time. © Evgeny Sinitsyn/dpa

Some Russian military parades will apparently not take place on Victory Day 2023. Now the Kremlin is also blocking Red Square.

Moscow – Russia has started preparations for Victory Day on May 9th. Every year the Kremlin commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. The celebration usually includes a grand military parade in Red Square and a speech by President Vladimir Putin. But this year things are likely to be different.

The Russians will not only have to do without the tank columns in some places. Apparently there are also concerns in the capital: just under two weeks before the ceremony, the authorities want to have Red Square in the heart of Moscow cordoned off.

Shortly before Victory Day: Russia cordoned off Red Square for a long period of time

“In connection with the preparation and implementation of the solemn events, Red Square will be closed to the public from April 27 to May 10, 2023,” announced the Federal Protection Service (FSO). Moscow Times in a statement with.

Red Square has never been closed off to the public for so long, writes Moscow Times. In the run-up to the 2022 Victory Day parade, Red Square was closed from May 4-10. In 2018, the authority cordoned off Red Square from May 4-9, and in 2019 from May 6-9.

Victory Day on May 9 in Russia: Moscow cancels military parades

Meanwhile, there is speculation about the reasons for the cancellation of military parades in several Russian regions. After a crashed Ukrainian drone was found near Moscow, district head Igor Sushin canceled the celebration in Bogorodsk district for “security reasons”. “It’s a difficult decision for us, but it has to be made. Safety is the most important thing today. And victory is always in our hearts,” explained Sushin.

His counterpart in the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, struck a somewhat more drastic tone. He announced that the parade in his oblast “will not take place either, so as not to provoke the enemy with a large number of vehicles and soldiers,” quoted the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA. May Day marches have also been cancelled. The largest Russian trade union justified this by saying that there was an allegedly increased terrorist threat in connection with the Ukraine war.

Is Putin afraid? Planning for Victory Day celebrations in Russia is different

The guest list of foreign representatives at this year’s May 9th celebration in Moscow is extremely small. Only one foreign head of state wants to be part of the military parade be, reported the Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

It is said to be Sadyr Japarov, the President of Kyrgyzstan. According to the Kremlin, no invitations were sent to foreign representatives either, as the report states. “There were no special invitations this year – it’s not a round anniversary,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying. A fixed item on the program at the celebration is a speech by Vladimir Putin, Peskov said loudly Ria Novosti: “Of course he will perform, an appearance at the parade is obligatory.” (bohy)