Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, during video testimony at a hearing in which the court rejected his appeal against a 19-year prison sentence | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s team, which called for a campaign against Russian President Vladimir Putin, said this Friday (8) that its website had been blocked, according to allies of the politician who is currently in prison.

According to the opponent’s team, the communication channel with supporters was blocked by the communications regulatory body Roskomnadzor. In this sense, oppositionists asked their supporters to use VPN (Virtual Private Network) services, which are commonly used by internet users to circumvent the ban on access to some websites and social networks.

Navalny asked this Thursday (7) from prison for people to vote in the March elections for any candidate, except for the current head of the Kremlin, who confirmed his candidacy this Friday (8). “For Putin, the 2024 elections are a referendum to approve his actions, to approve the war. On March 17, Russia must realize that the majority does not want to see Putin in charge of the country”, highlighted the website on Thursday- fair, when it was still available to all internet users.

Putin, who is authorized by the 2020 constitutional reform to serve two more six-year terms as president, announced his candidacy for re-election today during a decoration ceremony for Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine. “I understand that nothing more can be done now. I will run in the elections for president of the Russian Federation,” Putin said at the end of the ceremony, which took place in the Kremlin.