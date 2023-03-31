Dhe Russian Central Bank in Moscow is blocking the accounts of the Goethe Institutes in Russia. The President of the Goethe-Institut, Carola Lentz, confirmed this to the FAZ on Friday. The registrations for the soon to start course trimester continued. The Goethe President did not want to provide any further information, as it could thwart the attempted solution on site.

The online platform “Table Media”, which deals specifically with European politics, had already reported the account blocking on Thursday. The platform suspects a retaliatory action because of the actions of German authorities against the Russian House in Berlin. In January, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office initiated preliminary proceedings against the facility on Friedrichstrasse on suspicion of violating the Foreign Trade and Payments Act. According to media reports, a Russian state agency that operates the building is on an EU sanctions list.

Apparently all three Russian locations of the Goethe-Institut in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Novosibirsk are affected. The three houses have stopped all their public events for a long time, but the libraries remain open.

After the arrest of reporter Evan Gershkovich from the American Wall Street Journal on suspicion of espionage, the Federal Foreign Office advises against all trips to Russia. The travel and safety instructions also refer to the restrictions for media representatives. The German embassy in Moscow is in contact with the German correspondents on site on security issues, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said. Ultimately, however, the media would have to decide for themselves whether they wanted to continue to be represented in Russia.