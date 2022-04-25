GSC Game World calls for the defense of Ukraine from the official page of the action-shooter video game.

For a few days now, the web portal of STALKER 2, the long-awaited open-world action-shooter video game from the Ukrainian development team of GSC Game World, has ceased to be available for access from Russia, which currently would have moved its offices temporarily to the neighboring Czech Republic.

According to the RIA Nóvosti agency, the Russian federal agency in charge of media control, better known as Roskomnadzor, would have made this decision after a March 18 complaint from the attorney general’s office. The reasons are not specified, but just take a look at the website to find the cover a message calling to fight against the invader.

Like other industries, video games have been fully affected by the war actions carried out by the Russian army for two months now. Thus, several teams based in Kyiv and other cities of the former Soviet republic have seen their projects paralyzed, such as Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One by Frogwares, while a large number of companies have decided to paralyze the sale of their products in Russia and Belarus, including Wargaming, a native of the second country.

Before the start of hostilities, STALKER 2 was scheduled for release later this year. Now, with its development slowed down, it is to be expected that the video game will take an extra time to delay its premiere. In the meantime, users can take a look at our first impressions of STALKER 2.

More about: STALKER 2, GSC Game World, Russia and Ukraine.