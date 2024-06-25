Russia announced this Tuesday (25) that internet access and broadcasting on its territory to 81 European media outlets are prohibited.

The measure is a response to restrictions adopted on May 17 by the Council of the European Union against three Russian media outlets – the agency RIA News and the newspapers Izvestia It is Rossiiskaya Gazeta – and which came into force this Tuesday.

The statement accompanying the list states that, with regard to the media of 25 European Union (EU) countries, “response measures are introduced to limit broadcasting and access to its internet resources from the territory of the Russian Federation”.

The note highlights that the restrictions are adopted against the media that “systematically disseminate unreliable information about the progress of the special military operation”, as the military campaign launched in Ukraine in February 2022 is known in Russia.

Among the 81 affected media outlets are also Spanish newspapers El País It is The world; the Germans Die Zeit It is Der Spiegel; the Italians La Stampa It is La Repubblica; the Portuguese Public; the French Le Monde It is Liberation; and the Dutch magazine Algemeen Dagblad.

Television stations such as the Italian RAI; the French LC1 It is Art; the Irish RTE; the Portuguese RTP International; the dutch US and the Austrian ORF; beyond the station Radio France.

In addition to EFE, the agencies whose access in Russia will be restricted are the French AFP and Agência Europa.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had repeatedly warned at different levels that “politically motivated harassment” of Russian journalists and the “unfounded” ban on Russian media outlets on the territory of the European Union “would not go unanswered.”

Moscow also stated that, with Brussels opting for the path of “escalation”, the Russian authorities were forced to adopt “symmetric and proportional measures”.

“The responsibility for this development of events lies exclusively with the EU leaders and the countries that support the aforementioned bloc,” he stated.

In mid-May, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that her country would take retaliatory measures against Western correspondents on its territory if the EU restricted the work of Russian media outlets.

“Until now they have felt our love, now they will also have to feel our retaliation”, declared Zakharova at a press conference, in which she anticipated that Moscow would respond “suddenly and in a way that is extremely painful for Westerners”.

“If a single Russian media outlet is subject to unfounded restrictions, this will have repercussions on their colleagues here in Russia. I’m referring to Western journalists,” he stressed.

Since the start of the war, Russia has restricted foreign journalists’ access to activities organized by the Russian regime and, in some cases, has not extended work visas to some Western correspondents. (With EFE Agency)