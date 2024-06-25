The Russian authorities have blocked access to its territory to the sites of 81 European media, including those of Repubblica, La Stampa, Rai and La7, in response to similar measures adopted by the EU against the Russians Ria Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta . This was announced in a note by the Moscow Foreign Ministry. The International Criminal Court has meanwhile issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. Furthermore, the Strasbourg Court condemned Russia for the violation of human rights in Crimea starting from 27 February 2014.