Russia today accused the United States of being behind the frustrated drone attack on the Kremlin that took place in the early hours of last Wednesday. The Russian government first named Ukraine as the mastermind of what it called a “terrorist act” and has now included the US as the architect of the aggression and assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We know that decisions about attacks are not taken in Kiev, but in Washington,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference. According to the spokesman, the United States “decides the targets and the means and Kiev executes”, adding that the Ukrainian government does not always have “authorization to choose the means” and that Moscow is “perfectly aware” of these facts.

However, the United States Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based nonpartisan analyst group, hours later published an analysis of the circumstances in which the drones were shot down, suggesting that the US government Russia allegedly organized the attack “in an attempt to bring the war to the Russian national public and set the conditions for broader social mobilization”.

According to the American “think tank”, Russian authorities have recently taken measures to increase internal air defense, including within Moscow and, therefore, it would be extremely unlikely that two drones would have crossed “several layers of air defense and exploded or been shot down precisely over the Kremlin, providing spectacular images captured by several cameras”.

Analysis

If the drone attack had not been internally organized and unexpected, “it is very likely that the official Russian response would initially have been much more disorganized” and not as consistent and unequivocal in qualifying the attack, explained the ISW.

“The rapid and coherent presentation of an official Russian narrative of the attack suggests that Russia staged this incident too close to Victory Day, May 9, in order to frame the war as existential for its domestic audience,” the American analysts added. .

For the ISW, “the Kremlin may be planning to carry out further false flag operations and increase disinformation before the start of a Ukrainian counter-offensive to increase domestic support for the war”, despite the fact that Moscow does not currently have the military capability to escalate operations in Ukrainian territory, according to analysts.

At a meeting organized by “The Washington Post”, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said in this regard that any information or statement that comes out of the Kremlin must be “taken with caution”, although he does not want to comment or speculate on the subject without knowing for sure how the facts were produced.

Russian reactions and threats

During the press conference accusing the American participation in the episode, the Kremlin spokesman also stated that Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a judicial process to investigate “exhaustively” the attempted drone attack and that Russia’s response will be ” balanced and in accordance with the interests” of the country.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement recalling that Moscow reserves the right to respond to attempted attacks in Russia. “These crimes must not go unanswered. We are convinced that the culprits will be found and will be severely and inevitably punished”, states the official statement.

Russia also called on other countries and international organizations to condemn Ukraine’s “criminal” actions and urge it to “fulfill its obligations in the field of the fight against terrorism, humanitarian law and the protection of human rights”.

Several high-ranking Russian officials, including Duma President Vyacheslav Volodin; and the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, also called on Putin to act firmly through the use of weapons capable of “destroying” Kiev authorities or leading to the “physical elimination” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is also a former president of Russia, even wrote on his Telegram channel that “after the terrorist attack, there is no other option but the physical elimination of Zelensky and his clique”, adding that the Ukrainian president does not would be needed to sign a supposed surrender. “As we know, Hitler didn’t sign it either,” said the politician known for his brusque and outspoken statements.

damage

Asked about the material damage caused by the wreckage of the downed drones, Peskov said that two copper plates on the dome of the Kremlin Senate Palace were damaged and that security measures at the site were being reinforced.

The spokesperson for the Russian presidency has again confirmed that the May 9 parade in Red Square, at which Putin will speak, remains unchanged.